ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

5 Plot Holes That Don't Add Up in "Doctor Strange 2"

By Amanda Prahl
PopSugar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is officially here, and it's every bit as trippy as we would expect. The multiverse-exploring, horror-tinged adventure sends Doctor Strange and...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
PopSugar

"Avatar: The Way of Water": The Details Will Make Waiting Over 10 Years Worth It

It's been a long time since "Avatar" landed in theaters. Over a decade, in fact, since it came out in 2009. The movie takes place 150 years from now when humans, who have completely depleted Earth's natural resources, travel to the fictional moon of Pandora to mine for resources, kicking off a war with the Na'vi, the moon's inhabitants, a species of 10-feet-tall humanoid aliens. The movie went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. While James Cameron's film was supposed to get a sequel a long time ago, production was delayed on the big-budget feature. The time has finally come, though, for "Avatar 2" to be seen by the world, and new details were just revealed at this year's CinemaCon in Las Vegas, as well as the trailer. Though the movie is still pretty vague to audiences, we'll certainly learn more in the coming months before the movie is officially released. Here's everything we know so far about this long-awaited sequel, including some of the new talent joining the cast.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Plot Holes#The Holes#A Little Bit#Dark Magic
PopSugar

The "Avatar: The Way of Water" Trailer Marks the Return of the Sully Family

After a 13-year wait for the "Avatar" sequel, a teaser trailer for the film has finally arrived. On May 9, 20th Century Studios unveiled the first glimpse of "Avatar: The Way of Water," which is set a decade after the events of James Cameron's first blockbuster in the franchise. The second "Avatar" movie — the first of four sequels — will tell the story of the Sully family (Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their kids) and the challenges they endure together as they fight to stay alive.
MOVIES
PopSugar

See Photos of the "Downton Abbey" Cast Then and Now

It's hard to believe the world of "Downton Abbey" has been on our screens for over a decade! Since the British historical drama began in 2010, we've seen the aristocratic Crawleys, their servants, and their friends live through 15 years of major change, over the course of six TV seasons and two feature films (so far).
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy