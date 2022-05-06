2 wildfires in New Mexico have merged into 1. And the weekend is bringing high winds

As the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion, here's a look at abortion rights and access around the world. If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, many states will respond by outlawing abortion or passing new restrictions on abortion. And as closely as Americans will be watching, the rest of the world will be, too. The debate over abortion rights is, of course, not only an American debate. Several countries have changed their abortion laws recently in Europe, in Latin America. So we are going to devote these next few minutes to digging in on what factors may be unique to America and what parts resonate overseas to exploring why the possibility that Roe could be struck down is generating so much attention beyond our borders.

