2 wildfires in New Mexico have merged into 1. And the weekend is bringing high winds

By Ari Shapiro
NPR
 4 days ago

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with New Mexico's Gov. Luhan Grisham talks about a recent wildfire burning east of Santa Fe right now — the second-biggest in New Mexico's recorded history. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. A wildfire burning east of Santa Fe right now is the second biggest in New...

Government
