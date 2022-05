COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -On May 15, dozens of Aggies are planning to walk across the stage at Rudder Theatre for a special kind of graduation. The Latinx Graduation Coalition began their mission in 2019. Students from various organizations came together with a goal of celebrating the accomplishments, while offering a bilingual and inclusive format for all the Latinx graduates and their families.

