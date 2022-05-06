Red Sox 2B Trevor Story not surprised by boos amid early-season struggles

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story has not produced at the plate yet this season. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

There's been talk around Major League Baseball that the 2022 regular season has shown signs it could be a long summer for batters. Offensive numbers are down again, and one of the more notable examples from a team perspective has been the Boston Red Sox.

Despite boasting a lineup that includes J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, the Red Sox entered play on Friday ranked 24th in runs scored (90), 27th in home runs (16) and on-base percentage (.279), and 29th in walks (57). Their big offseason pickup, Trevor Story, was supposed to add to what was an already scary lineup on paper. Instead, the former Colorado Rockies shortstop has been the Beantown poster boy for ineptitude at the dish through one month of play.

In 21 games played and 92 plate appearances thus far, the two-time All-Star hasn't homered, has collected nine RBI, stolen one base and has struck out a stunning 29 times. Story's slash line is .210/.293/.296, all of which would easily be new career lows.

Things were arguably at an all-time low for Story on Thursday during the team's 8-0 home loss to the Los Angeles Angels when he wore the "Golden Sombrero" (striking out four times) and reportedly avoided answering postgame questions from the media. The 29-year-old two-time Silver Slugger Award winner discussed Thursday's episode on Friday.