Grants Pass, OR

Police search for armed robbery suspect, Allen Dale Elementary lockdown lifted

By KTVL Staff
KTVL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANTS PASS — Update 4:02 pm:. Grants Pass Police Department is actively searching for a suspect who robbed O'Aces II at gunpoint shortly after noon on Williams Highway and New Hope Road in Grants Pass. Police said a white male adult wearing all dark clothing and gloves had...

