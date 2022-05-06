ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Construction on Hwy. 223, 184 roundabout starts Monday

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
Caltrans said construction of the Hwy. 223 and Hwy. 184 roundabout starts Monday and will affect traffic.

Hwy. 223 will have one-way traffic control .3 miles from both west and east Hwy. 184 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Caltrans says access to Wheeler Ridge Road south of the intersection will be closed through July 18th, 2022. A detour will have drivers use Union Avenue and Hwy. 99 to return to Wheeler Ridge Road.

All construction is weather permitting and could change.

