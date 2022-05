F1 racing was inaugurated this weekend in Miami for the first time, Tom Brady amongst other stars made an appearance, but it shows his ties with the Miami Dolphins is strong. Tom Brady going to the Miami Dolphins is a story that has been brewing all season, to the point that it was confirmed that at one point Brady planned on going to the Dolphins. Even after that went sideways it’s clear that the connection between Miami and Brady is strong.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO