Today we have a great deal on a PC combo bundle that includes an extremely powerful Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics card and Intel's fantastic 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU, the Core i7-12700K, selling for £1,799. It's an expensive outlay, but if you look at prices of just the 12700K CPU costing around £400, that would put the Palit GeForce RTX 3090 GameRock Edition GPU at £1,399 — which is the MSRP of a Founders Edition RTX 3090 from Nvidia. AIB cards are nearly always more expensive than the MSRP, so we're looking at a good deal on the GPU in this bundle.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO