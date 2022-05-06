ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Morris Elementary School receives harassing phone calls, goes to secure perimeter

By Charles Montgomery
WAFF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Morris Elementary School went to Secure Perimeter on...

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WSFA

New video of Vicky White released

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released a new video in the case of missing inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White. The video shows Vicky White at the counter of a hotel, the morning she allegedly helped Casey White escape the Lauderdale County Jail.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
California State
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WAAY-TV

New video shows Casey White, Vicky White driving to site where they abandoned vehicle

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance footage showing the escape of Vicky White and Casey White. The latest video shows them about 9:49 a.m. in a sheriff’s office vehicle driving through the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway. They left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:41 a.m. That’s when Vicky White said she was taking Casey White for a court proceeding. That’s been determined to be a lie.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman charged with helping convicted murderer escape in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged with helping a convicted murderer escape custody, according to court documents. Susan Lemley, 40, of Gadsden, has been charged with facilitating escape. Court documents state she helped David Kyle, 49, escape. Kyle was being housed at the Montgomery-based Red Eagle Work...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harassing#Waff#Secure Perimeter
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHNT-TV

Background on Inmate Casey White

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely tells News 19 that he received several letters from Casey White when he was a state prisoner in Bessemer. The most significant was his claim that he had knowledge about a cold case murder out of Lauderdale County.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

East Alabama woman charged with aiding in escape of murder convict who was on the run for more than 1 week

An east Alabama woman is behind bars, accused of helping a man convicted of murder escape from the Alabama Department of Corrections more than a week ago. Susan Lemley, 40, of Gadsden, is charged with permitting/aiding an escape in the case of David Kyle, who left ADOC’s Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery when he escaped on the afternoon of Saturday, April 23.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy