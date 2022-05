CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Health Care has opened an Urgent Care and sports medicine clinic in downtown Cedar Rapids. UI Urgent Care-Cedar Rapids, located at 411 10th Street SE, is a walk-in clinic that’s open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

