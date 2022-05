ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Inflation isn’t just taking a bite out of your wallet; it’s eating into the budgets for a lot of government projects- like road improvements. “Just like when people go to fill up their cars at the gas station, they’ve seen an increase in the price at the gas pump. Asphalt binder is a commodity that comes from the barrel of oil. Roughly 3-5% of a barrel of oil results in asphalt,” said Vice President of the Illinois Asphalt Paving Association Kevin Burke, III.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO