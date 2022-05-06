Guardians game postponed, will play doubleheader Saturday

The Cleveland Guardians game against the Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed due to bad weather in Downtown Cleveland.

The Guardians will take the field Saturday at 2:10 for a traditional doubleheader against the Blue Jays. Anyone who had tickets for tonight's game will have the option to exchange for other options.

The first 10,000 fans will get a T-shirt.

Here's how the exchange works:

Fans holding tickets to the originally scheduled May 7 game who want to attend both games of the doubleheader may do so and will have the same seat for both games.

Fans are able to use the full value of their May 6 tickets in their My Tickets account when exchanging into the designated games (additional fees may apply). Tickets must be exchanged by Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m.

Season Ticket Members can exchange for tickets to any game that is available through the My Tickets Exchange program starting right now.

Single-Game Ticket Purchasers — CLEGuardians.com , Ballpark app and Box Office purchasers holding tickets dated May 6 must exchange their tickets online only at CLEGuadians.com/mytickets for one of 42 different game options, including the May 7 traditional doubleheader. Fans can start making exchanges through their My Tickets account starting today, May 6 at 5 p.m. All tickets purchased at the Progressive Field Box Office must call 216-420-HITS to exchange.

Ticket exchanges are final and must be completed in one transaction. All tickets must be exchanged into the same game. Tickets must be exchanged into one of the six options by Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m.

If fans encounter any issues, they can call 216-420-HITS.

Click here for more information regarding ticket exchange.

