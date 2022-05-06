ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Merrill Varsity Baseball plays SPASH

merrillfotonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGavin Przybelski (SPASH #2) steps out of the way as Connor Cortright (Merrill Catcher #21) throws the ball...

merrillfotonews.com

The Daily Reporter

Coldwater baseball comes home from Parma Western with split

JACKSON — The Coldwater Cardinal varsity baseball team took to the road Tuesday night for another key Interstate 8 conference battle as they traveled to face the Parma Western Panthers. Coldwater came home from that trip with a split, taking game one by the score of 11-4 and falling in the nightcap by the score of 7-3. Game one of the planned doubleheader saw Coldwater control things from the start, scoring four runs in the first inning to Western’s two. Leading 4-2 heading into the fourth inning Coldwater put some distance between the two teams with four runs, followed by another two runs in the fifth inning to build a 10-2 lead. Western came back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to close to 10-4 but another insurance run from the Cardinals found the final score of 11-4.
COLDWATER, MI

