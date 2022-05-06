ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Missing Alamo Township woman found

By Matt Jaworowski
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A missing Alamo Township woman has been found safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities had asked for help locating Elizabeth Francis, 37, on Friday morning. Deputies said Francis left her home voluntarily this morning, but her family was concerned for her well-being because she has a medical condition.

