Missing Alamo Township woman found
ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A missing Alamo Township woman has been found safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities had asked for help locating Elizabeth Francis, 37, on Friday morning. Deputies said Francis left her home voluntarily this morning, but her family was concerned for her well-being because she has a medical condition.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 0