Celebrating mothers with Audible’s ‘It Takes a Woman’ by DeVon Franklin

Hollywood producer DeVon Franklin shares his life stories in new audio book ‘It Takes a Woman.’ It has been described as a love letter to single moms, but it is also a memoir where Franklin shares events in his life that have shaped him into the man he is today. He also talks about the woman who raised him and their voices can be heard as part of the audio presentation.

‘It Takes a Woman’ is available now on audible.com.

