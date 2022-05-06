ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Celebrating mothers with Audible’s ‘It Takes a Woman’ by DeVon Franklin

By Marcia Parris, Ojinika Obiekwe
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6fVZ_0fVS1jXe00

Hollywood producer DeVon Franklin shares his life stories in new audio book ‘It Takes a Woman.’ It has been described as a love letter to single moms, but it is also a memoir where Franklin shares events in his life that have shaped him into the man he is today. He also talks about the woman who raised him and their voices can be heard as part of the audio presentation.

‘It Takes a Woman’ is available now on audible.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

2 men fall onto tracks while fighting in NYC subway

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 52-year-old man was slashed in his head and chest during a fight with another man where they both fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, police said. The incident – shown in the video above – happened at the Broadway Junction subway station on May 4, according to the NYPD. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Franklin
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Jumping Bones

You might be with someone that you have been with for a while, and though the two of you might share several interests with one another, you may have an issue when it comes to agreeing on which movie to watch. You might like to watch horror movies with jumping bones and spine tingling mysteries that keep you guessing, where your partner might like sweet romantic films. So, what do you do if you like a different kind of movie than your partner? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Vox

Saving Face is a delightful queer rom-com — and a love letter to Asian moms

The first depiction of an Asian American mother-daughter relationship I saw on-screen was in. . I’m aware of the irony, but the portrayal of Mrs. Kim, the strict, overbearing, religious mother of Rory’s best friend Lane, shook my 11-year-old self to her core. Mrs. Kim was, to put it bluntly, the antagonist of her daughter’s life. Lane had limited agency as a teenager. She wasn’t allowed to go out with friends and couldn’t publicly date boys, not in the way Rory could. In hindsight, the depiction was merciless in its othering mockery of Asian immigrant parenting, positioned in stark contrast to Lorelai’s casual, cool-mom demeanor. It didn’t help that Amy Chua’s 2011 book Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother gave a racialized name to this aggressive style of parenting: the tiger mom.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
Amy Christie

Family welcomes baby no. 9 with a tender reveal: "It's been so rewarding to experience motherhood"

When a 29-year-old mom announced that she was pregnant for the ninth time, many people thought it was time for a little girl. However, the touching moment she and her husband organized to let their sons and the world know that this summer, they would welcome another baby boy and love him as a precious gift will stay as a treasured memory for years to come.
DALLAS, TX
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Red Hair Makeover While Mom Is In Ukraine

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, made some slight changes to her hair color. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter added a red rinse to her typical dark blonde hairdo and she showed off the fabulous makeover on Sunday, May 1. Shiloh styled her hair in a neat bun as she sat outside a Starbucks in Studio City, California drinking coffee and laughing with a friend. Although the teenager didn’t fully commit to being a red-head, she’s definitely rocking the rinse! See the before and after photos of Shiloh’s hair makeover below.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
shefinds

Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Tattoos! Check Out These Before And After Pics

We know it’s only been just over a year since they officially started dating, but we can’t think of Travis Barker without 43-year-old fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by his side. But one other thing we can’t imagine the Blink 182 drummer without is his tattoos – so imagine our shock when a throwback picture of the 46-year-old musician resurfaced online without his now signature body art! We almost had to do a double take!
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ethel Kennedy's daughters celebrate the matriarch's 94th birthday by sharing touching family photos and childhood images - while praising her 'grace, humor and spunk'

Kennedy matriarch Ethel's daughters marked her 94th birthday on Monday by sharing touching tributes to their mother on Instagram - while posting several intimate family photos and childhood images. Both Kerry and Rory Kennedy shared social media posts marking the occasion, while also praising their 'superwoman' mother's 'grace, humor and...
CELEBRITIES
PIX11

PIX11

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy