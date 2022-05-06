Temporary road closure on Day Road in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – There will be a temporary lane closure happening on Day Road at the intersection of Flowing Wells Road starting Wednesday, May 11th util Wednesday, June 22th with the weather permitting.

Through traffic will not be allowed on this section of Day Road so a detour route will be available and posted.

Traffic controllers are asking drivers to plan an alternate route if possible.

This project is in cooperation with Beams Contracting.

