Temporary road closure on Day Road in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – There will be a temporary lane closure happening on Day Road at the intersection of Flowing Wells Road starting Wednesday, May 11th util Wednesday, June 22th with the weather permitting.
Through traffic will not be allowed on this section of Day Road so a detour route will be available and posted.ALSO ON WJBF: WANTED: Manhunt underway in S.C. for Florida Murder suspect
Traffic controllers are asking drivers to plan an alternate route if possible.
This project is in cooperation with Beams Contracting.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 0