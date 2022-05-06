ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Temporary road closure on Day Road in Columbia County

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1zG2_0fVS1RbS00

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – There will be a temporary lane closure happening on Day Road at the intersection of Flowing Wells Road starting Wednesday, May 11th util Wednesday, June 22th with the weather permitting.

Through traffic will not be allowed on this section of Day Road so a detour route will be available and posted.

ALSO ON WJBF: WANTED: Manhunt underway in S.C. for Florida Murder suspect

Traffic controllers are asking drivers to plan an alternate route if possible.

This project is in cooperation with Beams Contracting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Missing Richmond county woman located

#Update | May 9, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Titiayana Frazier has been located. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Investigators say Titiayana Frazier was last seen on Drayton Drive at about midnight on Sunday, May 8, wearing a purple shirt, black and white pajama […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WBTW News13

9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
County
Columbia County, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Circle K in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station and a suspect is in custody. The coroner says just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, 52-year-old Jenefer Herron was shot at least once. It happened at the Circle K located at 1739 Walton Way. NewsChannel 6 was told Herron got into […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Detective: S.C. teen executed wounded men who had shot him

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A teenager who authorities say came back to intentionally kill two men he had wounded in a shootout has been charged with murder. Police say 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman was a passenger in a car on a Rock Hill street Tuesday night when two men fired into the vehicle. Investigators say […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WJBF

“Do they understand what they have done to us” LOE Gang Members indicted for the shooting death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Members of the criminal street gang “Loyalty Over Everything” also known as “LOE” have been indicted by the Grand Jury for the murder of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony. The District Attorney’s Office presented a 25-count indictment to the Grand Jury against five members. Arbrie was gunned down during a drive-by shooting back […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Person found shot to death on Old Savannah Road Monday morning

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday morning, around 7:23 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road in reference to a deceased person. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim that had been shot at least one time. More Crime News: Man dies following shooting in Augusta One person dead following domestic […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Beams Contracting#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Seven people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Seven people in the Augusta area have been indicted on charges related to a major methamphetamine-trafficking organization and blamed for at least one overdose death. Operation Wheat Fields dates back to early 2018 and includes allegations of trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana, along with multiple firearms charges, said […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
WJBF

Massive gator shot dead near Lock and Dam park; two men cited

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two people were charged for illegally killing an alligator near the entrance of Lock and Dam Park in Augusta. Officers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say this nearly 11 foot gator was killed close to the entrance of Lock and Dam Park April 30th. That’s off Doug Barnward Parkway near […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WJBF

Man killed following hit and run in Allendale; driver arrested

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Allendale Sunday. On Sunday, May 1 at about 8 a.m., authorities say that officers with the Allendale Police Department responded to the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Carroll Street after a man, later identified as 43-year-old Antonio D. Banks, was […]
ALLENDALE, SC
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WJBF

Woman found guilty of Murder in 2018 Augusta homicide

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Tuesday, April 26th, a Richmond County Jury found defendant 47-year-old Lakeesha Stokes guilty of Felony Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Stokes killed 62-year-old Larry Gilbert White on the 2500 block of Parkway Drive in Augusta in July of 2018. Richmond County District Attorney, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

One person injured in afternoon shooting in downtown Aiken

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Saturday afternoon, Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a shooting in downtown Aiken, near York Street. They found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Augusta University for treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time. A representative for ADPS said they do not […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

“I never thought I’d be assaulted by a sitting official,” physical altercation at Augusta Commission meeting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After Tuesday’s commission meeting, a physical altercation broke out at the Augusta-Richmond County municipal building between Mayor Pro Tem Bobby Williams and a local business owner, Dayon Walker. “I never thought I’d be assaulted by a sitting official,” Walker said. Dayon Walker owns Reserve and Ride Water Sports. It’s a jet […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy