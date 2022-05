(Scott Barbour/Getty Images) New concept of shared housing comes to Palo Alto – renters get a ‘pod’. A new style of shared housing has arrived in one of the most expensive cities in the country – “pod living.” Brownstone Shared Housing Inc. offers renters a space roughly the size of a twin mattress and measuring eight-feet-tall in a cluster of pods stacked on top of each other, according to the Brownstone website.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO