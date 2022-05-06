ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

New details released in Lily Peters homicide case

By Jimmie Kaska and
WAFB.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - New details about the homicide investigation into the death of a 10-year-old Chippewa Falls girl were released Friday. A 14-year-old boy is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, 1st-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm and 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under the...

www.wafb.com

WAFB.com

Police investigating ‘targeted’ arson at Wis. anti-abortion office

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Police are continuing to investigate after they say someone threw a Molotov cocktail, ignited a fire and vandalized an anti-abortion group’s office in Madison, Wisconsin. The Madison Fire Department received reports of flames at the Wisconsin Family Action office at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday,...
MADISON, WI
WAFB.com

1 arrested after fatal shooting at condo complex near Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray) - Police announced they have arrested one person in connection to the deadly shootings Sunday night at a condominium complex in DeKalb County, Georgia. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department announced late Monday that 25-year-old Ofieo Ojego has been charged with one count of murder...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WAFB.com

Women may soon be charged with murder if they get an abortion in La.

Two people injured in shooting on Florida Boulevard; BRPD arrests suspect. Baton Rouge police have arrested a man who allegedly shot at a car, following a multi-vehicle accident early this morning. Friendly Vegan Foundation hosts community festival on Mother’s Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. People enjoyed some family-friendly fun,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Cadets with 88th BTA class graduate to become BRPD officers

The Baton Rouge Police Department's 88th basic training academy graduation took place this Monday morning at Istrouma Baptist Church. Two people injured in shooting on Florida Boulevard; BRPD arrests suspect. Updated: 19 hours ago. Baton Rouge police have arrested a man who allegedly shot at a car, following a multi-vehicle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Man charged with killing mother at sea to inherit estate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man found floating on a raft in the ocean off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016 after his boat sank has been indicted on charges alleging he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family’s estate. The eight-count indictment released Tuesday...
BURLINGTON, VT
WAFB.com

2-year-old killed by farming equipment in Wisconsin, sheriff’s office says

WILTON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A 2-year-old died Sunday following a farm machinery accident in Wisconsin, officials say. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to an address in the town of Wilton shortly before noon. The caller told dispatchers that the child had...
WILTON, WI
Jersey Shore Online

Early Morning Shed Fire Under Investigation

LACEY – Authorities are still investigating a shed fire that occurred at a home on Sylvania Place. The Lacey Township Police Department first received a report of the fire around 1:15 a.m. Monday. When an officer arrived, he spotted heavy smoke with a large volume of flames emanating from the shed.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ

