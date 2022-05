A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday in the Village of Owego for a house rehabilitation project. The property at 103 Liberty Street was acquired by the Tioga County Land Bank and will be the site of a rehabilitation project that is a partnership between the Owego Apalachin Central School District (OACSD) and the Tioga County Property Development Corporation (Tioga County Land Bank).

