Blue Jays-Guardians game postponed by rain

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Friday night's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed because of rain. The Guardians have had four home games called off by inclement weather this season. Friday's game was...
JACKSON — The Coldwater Cardinal varsity baseball team took to the road Tuesday night for another key Interstate 8 conference battle as they traveled to face the Parma Western Panthers. Coldwater came home from that trip with a split, taking game one by the score of 11-4 and falling in the nightcap by the score of 7-3. Game one of the planned doubleheader saw Coldwater control things from the start, scoring four runs in the first inning to Western’s two. Leading 4-2 heading into the fourth inning Coldwater put some distance between the two teams with four runs, followed by another two runs in the fifth inning to build a 10-2 lead. Western came back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to close to 10-4 but another insurance run from the Cardinals found the final score of 11-4.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — Angels rookie Reid Detmers pitched the majors’ second no-hitter this season, cruising after he benefitted from a borderline error call in the seventh inning as Los Angeles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0 Tuesday night. The 22-year-old left hander threw a career-high...
