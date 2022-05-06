ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

Carroll County special needs children shine at McDaniel College's annual Tournament of Champions

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Oboy_0fVRxXrq00

Children with special needs had their time to shine.

More than 100 elementary school and middle school students with special needs teamed up with more than 100 McDaniel College students for the 31 st annual Tournament of Champions at McDaniel College in Westminster.

McDaniel College

The Tournament of Champions allows the students with disabilities to participate alongside McDaniel students to compete and challenge in various athletic events.

Some of those events included parachute play, beach ball volleyball, bowling, among others. All events are modified to meet the individual needs of the participants.

WMAR Staff

They do not compete against each other and can go back to any of the event stations to better their own scores.

Tournament of Champions is organized by students in McDaniel College’s adapted physical education class in conjunction with Carroll County Public Schools.

The Baltimore Sun

‘A monkey off our back’: Glenelg Country girls lacrosse defeats Bryn Mawr, 17-5, advances to IAAM A Conference championship

Senior attacker Maggie Weisman intercepted Bryn Mawr’s clearing attempt, sprinting downfield as the Mawrtians scrambled, unsuccessfully, to get back defensively. Weisman utilized a stick fake, burying the lefty shot past goalie JJ Suriano, her fourth goal of the day. That sequence epitomized the Dragons’ offensive speed and pressure defense, cruising to a 17-5 victory over Bryn Mawr and a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

State Board To Consider Transferring Spring Grove Hospital Center To UMBC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s footprint could soon be much larger. The Maryland Board of Public Works will vote Wednesday on transferring the Spring Grove Hospital Center campus, including 175 acres and 77 buildings, to the neighboring university in Catonsville. Lisa Akchin, an associate vice president for engagement for UMBC, said the school has no immediate plans for the site. “The transfer of the property from state agency to state agency at this time would support both MDH and UMBC in long-range facilities development,” she said. “UMBC will engage with State, County, community, and other partners as the university...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn State New Kensington baseball, softball teams cap spring seasons

The Penn State New Kensington baseball team concluded its regular season last week with a 16-2 loss at Westmoreland County Community College. PSNK finished the season 7-24 overall with a 3-12 mark in the Penn State University Athletic Conference. The team’s conference victories came against Penn State Fayette and a...
PENN, PA
