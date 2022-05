As reported by The New York Times, Netflix told employees that the streaming giant was looking to bring the ad-supported tier to the platform by the end of the year. The company had a change of heart in its last earnings call when Co-Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings announced, “ … one way to increase the price spread is advertising on low-end plans and to have lower prices with advertising. And those who have followed Netflix know that I’ve been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription. But as much I’m a fan of that, I’m a bigger fan of consumer choice.”

