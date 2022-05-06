Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Available for Game 3

Wright (3-2) pitched 4.2 innings, surrendering six runs on seven hits and four walks on his way to a loss against the Red Sox on Tuesday. He struck out four batters. Wright imploded in the top of the second inning, giving up all six runs on his line which was capped off by a Rafael Devers grand slam, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. The right-hander matched his season-high with four walks in what was ultimately his shortest outing of the 2022 campaign. After allowing just six total earned runs in his first five starts of the season, four of which were quality starts, the 26-year-old simply didn't have his best stuff Tuesday. Even with the tough outing, Wright's season-long numbers still sit at a 3.03 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 41 punchouts over 35.2 innings in six starts.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO