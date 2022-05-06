ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Available for Game 3

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Adams will be active for Saturday's Game 3 in Golden State, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

What a weekend for underdogs, plus are the NBA's top seeds in trouble?

Happy Monday, everyone! Hope you had a great weekend. This is the article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM morning newsletter. To sign up and get this in your inbox, fill out the information below. Good morning to everyone but especially to... THE DALLAS MAVERICKS AND THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS.
NBA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bob Lanier, NBA legend and Hall of Famer, dies at 73

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Bob Lanier has died at age 73, officials said. According to The Associated Press, the NBA said the former Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks star died Tuesday following a short illness. His family was by his side at the time of his death, the league said in a news release.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat-76ers: Shelved sniper Duncan Robinson is a hot topic, but cold shooting is only one of Miami's issues

If you want to make a case that Duncan Robinson deserves playing time, you could start with the Miami Heat's first shot in Game 4 of their second-round series. In an effort to get Kyle Lowry going and exploit the Philadelphia 76ers' drop coverage, they run him off a down screen into a dribble-handoff with Bam Adebayo, but Lowry back-rims the open 3:
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

76ers fined $50,000 by NBA after Joel Embiid's return for violating injury reporting rules

The Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $50,000 for violating the NBA's injury reporting rules, the league announced Saturday. The fine was issued in regards to the return of Joel Embiid, whose status the NBA claims Philadelphia failed to disclose in an accurate and timely manner leading up to the game. Philadelphia won that game, 99-79 and came within one game of tying their second-round series with the Heat thanks in large part to Embiid's return.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Kyle Wright: Crushed by Red Sox

Wright (3-2) pitched 4.2 innings, surrendering six runs on seven hits and four walks on his way to a loss against the Red Sox on Tuesday. He struck out four batters. Wright imploded in the top of the second inning, giving up all six runs on his line which was capped off by a Rafael Devers grand slam, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. The right-hander matched his season-high with four walks in what was ultimately his shortest outing of the 2022 campaign. After allowing just six total earned runs in his first five starts of the season, four of which were quality starts, the 26-year-old simply didn't have his best stuff Tuesday. Even with the tough outing, Wright's season-long numbers still sit at a 3.03 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 41 punchouts over 35.2 innings in six starts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out for Game 5

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton (knee) remains out for Game 5, but he didn't rule the All-Star out for the entire series, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Middleton suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain during Game 2 of the Bucks' opening-round series against the Bulls...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Columbus Dispatch

Clippers end four-game skid in extra innings over St. Paul

Recap: Alex Call's walk-off double in the bottom of the 12th inning gave the Clippers a 7-6 victory over St. Paul and halted a four-game losing streak. Call hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to tie the game at six, though the Clippers twice had two-run leads erased by the Saints. Anthony Alford's second of two solo home runs gave Columbus a 3-1 and RBIs by Tyler Freeman and Oscar Gonzalez made it 5-3 in the seventh. But St. Paul's Caleb Hamilton had four hits and three RBIs, including two on a home run in the top of the seventh inning. Tanner Tully allowed three runs on eight hits through seven innings. Robert Broom (2-0) earned the win with a scoreless 12th inning.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Progresses to light contact

According to head coach Mike Budenholzer, Middleton (knee) has been able to take part in some shooting, dribbling and "very light contact," Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. The Bucks have been quiet about Middleton's progress of late, mostly stating that he's been doing a little bit more each day. A...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Celtics vs. Bucks score: Jayson Tatum, Al Horford fuel comeback as Boston evens up series in Game 4

The resilient Boston Celtics trail for much of Game 4, yet rally in the fourth quarter to even the series against the Milwaukee Bucks with a crucial 116-108 win Monday night. Veteran big man Al Horford turns back the clock and scores a career playoff-high 30 points for Boston, which avoids falling in a 3-1 hole in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 5 is set for Wednesday at the TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Texans' Jerry Hughes: Signed by Houston

The Texans signed Hughes on Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports. Hughes has missed only one game since 2011, but his production has dropped in recent years. Regardless, the veteran should still garner a solid role for the Texans in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Not available to start Tuesday

Wainwright (illness) won't return from the COVID-19 injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, and Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said it's "unlikely" the right-hander is activated before the end of the team's homestand Sunday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. According to Jeff Jones of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Picks up three points in Game 4

Crosby recorded a goal and two assists in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers. Crosby got the Penguins on the board in the first period with a power-play goal before picking up a pair of assists in the second on goals from Mike Matheson and Jake Guentzel. The 34-year-old center has nine points through the first four games of the series with two goals and seven assists. Crosby now has 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 career playoff games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

76ers vs. Heat score: Jimmy Butler helps lead Miami to dominant win over Philadelphia to take 3-2 series lead

The Miami Heat are one win away from a berth in the Eastern Conference finals after dominating the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in South Beach to take a 3-2 series lead. The Heat benefitted from balanced scoring all night long as six players finished the 120-85 win in double figures, led by Jimmy Butler's 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
BOSTON, MA

