Bulloch County, GA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bulloch by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Stephens, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Cotton; Grady; Jefferson; Stephens; Tillman Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Comanche, northwestern Jefferson, southwestern Grady, southeastern Caddo, western Stephens, Cotton, southeastern Tillman, northwestern Clay, Archer, Wichita, southeastern Wilbarger and eastern Baylor Counties through 200 AM CDT At 113 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front extending from near Elgin to 5 miles southeast of Seymour. This was ahead of a broken line of thunderstorms. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wichita Falls, Lawton, Duncan, Burkburnett, Marlow, Walters, Archer City, Iowa Park, Electra, Elgin, Holliday, Geronimo, Rush Springs, Fletcher, Cyril, Grandfield, Temple, Sterling, Dean and Chattanooga. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 0 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lubbock FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The Flood Advisory for portions of Crosby and Lubbock Counties will expire at Midnight CDT tonight. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hansford; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Roberts; Sherman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Beaver, Texas, eastern Cimarron, Lipscomb, northern Hutchinson, Hansford, Sherman, northern Roberts, northern Hemphill, Ochiltree and northeastern Moore Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds across the eastern two-thirds of the Oklahoma Panhandle, along with the north- central and northeast Texas Panhandle. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Guymon, Perryton, Spearman, Lipscomb, Stratford, Beaver, Hooker, Booker, Goodwell, Gruver, Tyrone, Forgan, Follett, Higgins, Optima, Darrouzett, Hardesty, Gate, Knowles and Wolf Creek Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HANSFORD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Palo Duro Canyon; Randall; Roberts; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Lipscomb, southern Randall, Gray, southeastern Hansford, Collingsworth, Roberts, southern Ochiltree, Wheeler, Armstrong, eastern Carson, eastern Hutchinson, southeastern Deaf Smith, Hemphill and Donley Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1149 PM CDT, Doppler radar and several Mesonet sites are indicating strong wind gusts on the back edge of the line of precipitation across the south-central and eastern Texas Panhandle. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar and Mesonet indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pampa, Canadian, Wellington, Clarendon, Shamrock, Claude, Miami, Briscoe, Wheeler, White Deer, Mclean, Groom, Lefors, Howardwick, Hedley, Dodson, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan, Wayside and Twitty. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Morton; Stanton; Stevens High Fire Danger Thursday FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...084 AND 085 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 4 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Finney, Gray, Haskell, Lane, Meade, Scott, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Finney; Gray; Haskell; Lane; Meade; Scott; Seward High Fire Danger Thursday FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 043...044...063...076...077...086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott...Fire Weather Zone 044 Lane...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward and Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Rensselaer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in areas frost formation. * WHERE...In Vermont, Windham and Bennington Counties. In New York, Eastern Rensselaer County. In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 11 PM EDT Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.1 to 7.3 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 4:19 AM Wednesday at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/04 AM 7.2 1.4 2.1 N/A Minor 11/05 PM 7.2 1.4 2.1 N/A Minor 12/05 AM 7.4 1.6 2.2 N/A Minor 12/06 PM 7.3 1.5 1.7 N/A Minor 13/06 AM 6.8 1.0 1.5 N/A None 13/07 PM 7.1 1.3 1.1 N/A Minor
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Childress, Cottle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 00:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress; Cottle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR EASTERN CHILDRESS AND COTTLE COUNTIES At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Childress, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Childress, Paducah, Kirkland, Delwin, Chalk, Swearingen, and Hackberry. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Kiowa; Tillman; Washita The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washita County in western Oklahoma Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma Western Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma Harmon County in southwestern Oklahoma Greer County in southwestern Oklahoma Southern Beckham County in western Oklahoma Foard County in northern Texas Northwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas Hardeman County in northern Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rocky to near Blair to 4 miles southeast of Eldorado to 10 miles west of Crowell, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altus, Hobart, Mangum, Cordell, Quanah, Hollis, Crowell, Granite, Burns Flat, Erick, Sentinel, Blair, Chillicothe, Olustee, Dill City, Corn, Eldorado, Lone Wolf, Carter and Roosevelt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. * WHERE...Sheltered valleys in southern Trinity, Del Norte Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yoakum FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTY Heavy rain has exited the area, and flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, areas of minor flooding may still exist. Please use caution while traveling and continue to heed remaining road closures.
YOAKUM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Colder inland valleys along the Mendocino Coast, Coastal Del Norte, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Castro, Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Borden; Brewster; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Coke; Cottle; Crane; Crockett; Crosby; Dawson; Dickens; Ector; Fisher; Floyd; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Howard; Irion; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Motley; Nolan; Parmer; Pecos; Reagan; Schleicher; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Sutton; Swisher; Terrell; Terry; Tom Green; Upton; Val Verde; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS ECTOR FISHER FLOYD GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HALE HALL HOCKLEY HOWARD IRION KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN PARMER PECOS REAGAN SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Haskell, Hodgeman, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends that you take preventative measures during this blowing dust event...such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks if outside. High dust concentrations can cause respiratory problems...decrease lung activity...aggravate asthma...and lead to potential heart-related problems...especially with children...elderly...or those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Haskell; Hodgeman; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds from dying storms in Oklahoma and Texas are producing outflow and downburst winds of 50-65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Kansas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLARK COUNTY, KS

