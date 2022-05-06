WATCH: NASA discovers what a black hole sounds like



NASA h as successfully remixed the sound of a black hole so human ears could hear it after almost 20 years since its discovery.

The administration's Chandra X-ray Observatory , known for its many "sonifications," or reproductions of galactic data into sounds, captured the sound in the Perseus Galaxy.



The Perseus Galaxy has been known to have a noise-making black hole in its center since 2003 after scientists observed it for 53 hours. This galaxy cluster's "copious amounts of gas" were the medium needed for sound waves to travel on, according to the observatory , proving that space isn't a complete vacuum and therefore silent.

However, this noise was approximately 57 to 58 octaves lower than middle C, at about a B flat. Scientists from the observatory scaled the note upwards of 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times higher in order for human ears to hear it.

In return, the sound waves moving through the galaxy's gas are being converted into heat , which prevents the galaxy from cooling down and becoming trillions of stars in space.

The discovery comes just in time for NASA's Black Hole Week , from May 2-6 this year.