ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Defense Department announces $18M contract for drones being sent to Ukraine

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNqfn_0fVRwqyo00

The Department of Defense will award a $17.8 million contract for the industry to manufacture and send Switchblade drones to Ukraine , a Pentagon official told reporters on Friday.

The soon-to-be-announced contract comes as the U.S. is working to refill its military stocks that have been depleted as a result of the military packages sent to Ukraine while it fends off Russia's invasion.

'DESPERATE' FAMILIES OF AMERICANS DETAINED ABROAD RAMP UP PRESSURE ON BIDEN

"$17.8 million for Switchblade unmanned aerial systems — that's an award that's going to be seen later today, later this afternoon," Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said during the briefing.

Additional details of the contest will be released later on Friday.

These drones will be bought and transported under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funding. The fund, which Congress passed along with a spending bill in March, received $300 million, and the DOD has awarded roughly $136.8 million already, LaPlante explained. The bill also included $13.6 billion in funding, $3.5 billion of which was designated to "replenish U.S. stocks of equipment sent to Ukraine."

The funds that have already been spent have paid for "unmanned aerial systems, Puma, advanced precision kill weapon systems, communication devices, combat medical equipment and supplies, meals ready to eat, even binoculars" in eight different contracts, he said.

President Joe Biden recently urged Congress to pass a $33 billion spending bill , which includes more than $20 billion for weapons, ammunition, and other military assistance. Another $5.4 billion would be designated for "additional replenishment," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The department also transferred roughly $1.4 billion from the Ukraine Replacement Transfer Fund to replenish the Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles that the U.S. has provided to the Ukrainian military .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Week

Why neither Russia nor Ukraine wants to discuss the mystery explosions at strategic Russian facilities

Russian media reported explosions Wednesday at an ammunition depot near Belgorod and two other storage facilities near Ukraine's eastern border, in the latest instances of "unexplained fires and explosions at strategic locations in Russia, including storage depots, a sensitive defense research site, and the country's largest chemical plant," The Washington Post reports.
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Ukraine#Military Equipment#Russia#The Department Of Defense#Switchblade#Pentagon#Americans#Dod#Puma
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Navy Times

Ukraine weapon switcheroos are flushing Soviet arms out of Europe

WASHINGTON ― As some Eastern European nations send their Soviet-era kit to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s attack, the new weapons those nations stand to get in return from the United States and its allies could shape the continent’s arsenal for years to come. The tactic...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
nationalinterest.org

The Overlooked Reason Why Russia Can't Control Ukraine's Skies

Russia’s failure to establish air superiority reveals that stealth technology will be essential to combat advanced air defense systems in future conflicts. Given the sheer size and reported sophistication of the Russian Air Force, many are wondering what is behind Russia’s inability to achieve air superiority over Ukraine.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
205K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy