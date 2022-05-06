Defense Department announces $18M contract for drones being sent to Ukraine

The Department of Defense will award a $17.8 million contract for the industry to manufacture and send Switchblade drones to Ukraine , a Pentagon official told reporters on Friday.

The soon-to-be-announced contract comes as the U.S. is working to refill its military stocks that have been depleted as a result of the military packages sent to Ukraine while it fends off Russia's invasion.

"$17.8 million for Switchblade unmanned aerial systems — that's an award that's going to be seen later today, later this afternoon," Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said during the briefing.

Additional details of the contest will be released later on Friday.

These drones will be bought and transported under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funding. The fund, which Congress passed along with a spending bill in March, received $300 million, and the DOD has awarded roughly $136.8 million already, LaPlante explained. The bill also included $13.6 billion in funding, $3.5 billion of which was designated to "replenish U.S. stocks of equipment sent to Ukraine."

The funds that have already been spent have paid for "unmanned aerial systems, Puma, advanced precision kill weapon systems, communication devices, combat medical equipment and supplies, meals ready to eat, even binoculars" in eight different contracts, he said.

President Joe Biden recently urged Congress to pass a $33 billion spending bill , which includes more than $20 billion for weapons, ammunition, and other military assistance. Another $5.4 billion would be designated for "additional replenishment," he said.

The department also transferred roughly $1.4 billion from the Ukraine Replacement Transfer Fund to replenish the Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles that the U.S. has provided to the Ukrainian military .