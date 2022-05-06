ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Teen suspected in Lancaster shooting

 4 days ago
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police say it was a teenager who pulled the trigger on April 26, shooting another teen at the intersection of South Queen and East Andrew Street in Lancaster. The 15-year-old victim, a Lancaster Township resident, was shot in...

