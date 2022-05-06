North East Police seek robbery suspect

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — North East Police are seeking the suspect of a May 6 bank robbery.

At about 1:28 p.m., police responded to a robbery at KeyBank, 27 E. Main St. in North East. According to North East Police Chief Sean Lam, the suspect had entered the bank, passed a note to the teller and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. Nobody was injured and no weapons were shown.

The North East Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Lawrence Park Police Department responded to the robbery and searched the area.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the suspect to call the North East Police Department at (814) 725-4407.

The robbery triggered a “soft lockdown” at North East schools. Bus service was canceled and parents had to pick their children up from school.

It’s the second robbery in North East in a little more than a week. On April 28, Widget Financial Credit Union was robbed. Chief Lam told JET 24 that he believes the same suspect was involved in both robberies.

