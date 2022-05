When he stepped to the podium Saturday night, Noah joked: “It is my great honor to be speaking at the nation’s most distinguished superspreader event." Well, CNN's Oliver Darcy reports there have been a number of positive COVID tests coming out of the WHCD, adding: "In the days since WHCD weekend, reporters and staffers from CNN, ABC News, NBC News, CBS News, Politico, and other participating news organizations have tested positive for the virus." Earlier, Politico's Max Tani reported that ABC News' Jonathan Karl, who shook hands with President Biden and sat at the same table as Kim Kardashian, also tested positive.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO