ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

'Dateline' Dives Into the Brutal Murder of Annie Hester and the Unlikely Person Responsible

Distractify
Distractify
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"It is a horrific and ... obviously a very violent crime scene," Gresham Police detective Aaron Turnage tells Dateline's Josh Mankiewicz in a promo for the May 6 episode titled "The Undoing." Detective Turnage is clearly disturbed by what he saw when he entered the home of 34 year-old Annastasia "Annie"...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Watch the Dateline episode "The Undoing" now

It was the middle of the night in June 2016. A woman called 911 and said she had been stabbed. Paramedics and detectives rushed to the scene – an apartment complex in Gresham, Oregon. By the time Detective Aaron Turnage got there, the paramedics had already taken the woman to the hospital.
GRESHAM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Gresham, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
People

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Says They Are 'Not Being Coy' by Calling His Illness a 'Mystery'

Danny Bonaduce is working on figuring out the cause of a new, unknown health ailment, and it truly is a "mystery," his sister, Celia, said Sunday. Two days earlier, the Partridge Family alum, 62, announced that he's taking a temporary leave from his radio show The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on Seattle's KZOK while seeking a diagnosis for a mystery illness. Alongside a photo of himself using a cane, Danny said that he'll "share more when I know more."
SEATTLE, WA
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Mankiewicz
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dateline#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Gresham Police#Koin
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond boy, 5, back home recovering from serious facial injuries after Bend Parkway crash

Five-year-old Kai Banderas of Redmond, thrown from a car in last Friday's violent Bend Parkway crash, is back home from a Portland hospital, on the mend from serious facial injuries, while his shaken mom is very thankful and grateful that things didn't turn out far worse. The post Redmond boy, 5, back home recovering from serious facial injuries after Bend Parkway crash appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
143K+
Followers
22K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy