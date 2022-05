PHOENIXVILLE — Open Hearth Inc. celebrated reaching its $1M capital campaign goal by toasting major campaign contributors and partners. The purpose of the “Home Is Where the Hearth Is” capital campaign was to raise funds for the renovation of the nonprofit’s new headquarters in Phoenixville. The building, located at 701 S. Main St., will serve as home to Open Hearth’s programs and community building initiatives, with the objective of fostering a stronger, healthier community for generations to come.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO