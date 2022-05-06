ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

YouTube Sensation Kevin Samuels Was Worth $4M Just Before His Untimely Death

 2 days ago
YouTube sensation Kevin Samuels passed away on May 5, 2022, at the age of 57 years old. He wasn't married at the time of his death, though he gained much attention for the dating advice he offered up across his multiple social media accounts. Article continues below advertisement. While...

Complex

Kevin Samuels, Polarizing Influencer Who Gave Relationship Advice, Dead at 57

Controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels has died. He was 57. As NBC News and TMZ reported on Friday, the Atlanta Police Department have since confirmed his death after rumors first surfaced on social media earlier this week. The APD were called to an apartment in the city on Thursday “regarding a person injured,” but by the time authorities showed up first responders were already performing CPR on an unresponsive Samuels.
Kevin Samuels' Mom Comments On His Passing As Police Issue Report

Kevin Samuels, the controversial YouTube and social media star who was known for dishing out dating advice, passed away on Thursday at the age of 56. Rumors of his death began to circulate on social media, and at first, very few people believed the validity of these reports. Eventually, however, friends of Samuels began to confirm the shocking news, which sent shockwaves through social media.
Kevin Samuels Has Reportedly Passed Away At 56

Infamous social media personality Kevin Samuels has been the talk of the internet throughout the day. After a gossip blog on Instagram suggested that something had happened to Samuels, rumors quickly began to circulate about the YouTuber passing away. As questions arose about valid sources confirming the information, the attention further fueled the fire of gossip.
Kevin Samuels Dead at 57

Kevin Samuels, famous for dishing out controversial dating advice on social media, is dead, sources have confirmed to TMZ. The influencer and self-proclaimed image consultant, lifestyle coach, and dating expert died Thursday in Georgia. According to a police report obtained by TMZ ... EMS was called to Kevin's home Thursday...
