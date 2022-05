Some brewery and winery owners in the town of Geneva are worried about potentially losing the revenue from hosting events and festivals at their properties. On Tuesday, the Geneva Town Board is expected to schedule a public hearing on a proposal to amend the town zoning code covering agricultural commerce. Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti told us the change is not intended to allow any new activities, but is designed to codify the type of events that have already been taking place.

GENEVA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO