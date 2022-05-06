Three Lamar baseball 'legends' to have jerseys retired

David Bernsen (right) and Jim Gilligan gathered for a banquet before today's Lamar baseball jersey retirement ceremony at the stadium. Photo made Friday, May 6, 2022. Kim Brent/The Enterprise (Kim Brent/The Enterprise)

Everything comes back to baseball for David Bernsen.

He’s been a trial lawyer in Beaumont and a state senator representing the community, but some of Bernsen’s best memories started on a rag-tag baseball field at Lamar University that looked more like a “cow pasture” in 1969.

Bernsen was one of Lamar baseball’s first true stars -- leading the team to its first Southland Conference championship in 1971. Five decades later, he’ll be recognized alongside two other Cardinal greats who helped build the program.

On Saturday, Bernsen, Jim Gilligan and Kevin Millar will have their jerseys retired during the school's first such ceremony before Lamar’s game against UT-Rio Grande Valley at Vincent-Beck Stadium, and a sign now sits in left field adorned with the legends' numbers.

Gilligan, one of Bernsen’s “best friends,” turned Lamar into an NCAA tournament mainstay during 38 years as the Cardinals head coach. Meanwhile, Millar became one of Lamar’s best professional success stories, winning a World Series after an unlikely journey into Major League Baseball.

“Baseball teaches you to be competitive,” Bernsen said. “As a lawyer or in politics, sometimes you have to pull together as a team and push forward. So, now to have my jersey retired with two competitors and men I respect so much, that’s what will make Saturday special for me.”

Gilligan was just a young pitching coach when Bernsen first arrived on Lamar’s baseball team. The two quickly developed a strong relationship that would blossom over the next 50 years as each made a name for themselves in the local community.

Gilligan became arguably the best coach Lamar has ever had in any sport. Six times he won Southland Conference Coach of the Year. His 1,355 career wins rank 13th all-time in the NCAA.

Bernsen got into public service as a lawyer and later becoming the chairman of TxDOT. In 1998, he was the first Lamar alumnus to be elected into the Texas State Senate.

But Gilligan will always remember Bernsen’s dominance on the baseball field. He had a quick fastball and a devastating breaking ball, which helped him to become the Southland’s best pitcher during Lamar’s 1971 championship season.

Bernsen still holds the school record for career shutouts (6) and career ERA (2.01).

“When a guy like David goes on to do such amazing things for his community and for the state of Texas, sometimes we forget just how good of a ball player he was,” Gilligan said. “He had some of the best stuff I’ve ever seen at Lamar.”

By the time Millar got to Lamar in 1992, Gilligan was a much more established coach than the one who met Bernsen decades prior. It was Gilligan’s first year back at Lamar after taking time away from coaching to start a player agency with Bernsen.

Gilligan recruited Millar from Los Angeles City College, a move that quickly paid off for the Cardinals. During Lamar’s 1993 Sun Belt Championship run, Millar hit .324 with 53 RBI.

Without many professional opportunities, Millar got his chance through a favor from Gilligan. The Lamar coach called the Saint Paul Saints of the Northern League to get Millar a spot on the team.

“Yeah, he was signed as a favor, but they quickly found out that it wasn’t a favor to Kevin…it was a favor to the baseball world,” Gilligan said.

Millar broke into Major League Baseball in 1998 with the Florida Marlins, developing into one of the league’s best leaders. Playing first base and outfield, Millar captained the 2004 Boston Red Sox team that won the World Series for the first time since 1918.

In the 2004 ALCS, Millar registered the leadoff walk that sparked Boston’s historic 3-0 comeback during the now-infamous series against the New York Yankees.

“I love the Kevin Millar scenarios because he didn’t care what people were saying,” Gilligan said. “Without Kevin, Boston might still be searching for that World Series.”

All three Lamar legends have kept a close eye on the program since leaving. Lamar currently sits one-game back of first place in the WAC’s Southwest Division heading into an important series this weekend against UT-Rio Grande Valley.

On Friday night, Bernsen and Gilligan gathered with friends and former teammates at the MCM Elegante Hotel in Beaumont for a dinner before the jersey retirement ceremony. Millar planned to arrive in Beaumont later because of obligations with MLB Network.

When the Lamar honorees step inside Vincent-Beck Stadium on Saturday, Bernsen expects the memories to come rushing back.

“It’s going to be very emotional,” Bernsen said. “Lamar afforded us the opportunity to extend a little boy’s dream of playing baseball, and who would have thought we’d be here now.”

