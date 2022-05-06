ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, NC

NC man busted with 14 bags of crack, pistol gets 6 years in federal prison

By Joedy McCreary
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Northampton County man who was busted with 14 plastic bags of crack cocaine and a 40-caliber pistol will spend six years in federal prison, prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Calvin McKinley Hughes, 39, of Garysburg received a 72-month sentence Friday for possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He pleaded guilty on Jan. 4.

A Northampton County Sheriff’s Office detective stopped Hughes’ black Chrysler sedan on Aug. 11, 2018, and prosecutors say he ran from deputies who told him to stand at the front of the patrol car.

Prosecutors say he denied having anything illegal in his car and told deputies to search it, and the search found 14 plastic bags of crack and an M&P Shield 40-caliber pistol.

Hughes made bond on state charges but was arrested again in May 2019 when Halifax County sheriff’s deputies responding to a drug complaint found a shotgun in the bedroom of the house where he was staying.

Prosecutors say he had 10 felony offenses on his record, including multiple cocaine-related convictions.

