Apple has a very well-deserved reputation as a trendsetter, so it's little surprise to see a lot of earbud manufacturers introduce their own "Pro" earbuds following Apple's lead with the AirPods Pro. While sub-$100 earbuds are getting better and better all the time, even offering features like ANC, if you want a best-in-class listening experience, these premium options can be worth saving up for. Google hasn't really dipped its toes yet into the pro pool, and most recently shifted focus more towards the budget segment with the Pixel Buds A-Series. That might soon be about to change, if the latest rumor is to be believed.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO