Luis Severino is slated to make his sixth start of the season for the New York Yankees on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. So far this season, the right-hander is 2-0 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 24 innings. Not quite vintage Sevy, but there have been plenty of flashes suggesting he could get back to that form.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO