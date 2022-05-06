ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Kitchens & Baths

By Partner Content
hvmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re stuck in yesterday’s décor, let Hudson Valley’s home pros help renew and refresh your home’s essential spaces. Today’s kitchens and baths have claimed an elevated status when it comes to design and décor and an in-demand industry to match. If it’s time to give yours the attention they need...

hvmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

How to Get Rid of Cockroaches in Kitchen Cabinets

Finding cockroaches in the kitchen can be a nightmare—especially when they’ve made it into your cabinets and pantry. Unfortunately, seeing just one or two roaches means that there are likely more nearby. It’s a problem that needs to be addressed quickly. Roaches are not only unsightly but can carry diseases and be a particular risk for pets in the home.
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

HGTV Stars Share the Best Home Renovation Projects for Beginners

Joe and Meg Piercy know that renovating can be a daunting task, even for the most seasoned of DIYers. After years of working in renovation and home design, the duo are bringing their expertise to HGTV in their new show, “Renovation Goldmine.” In each episode, they help people renovate specific rooms in their homes, with a focus on upcycling older items.
TV & VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Design Inspiration#Air Filtration#Drinking Water#Kitchens Baths#Adobe Stock#Builders First Source#American#Amish
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels designed for sustainable architecture advocates

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world and they continue to grow popular by the day. And, tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you, wherever you travel! These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences! There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Instagram
Farm and Dairy

3 Bedroom home, vehicles, furniture, appliances, antiques, stoneware, and misc.

Attached 2 car garage, Outbuilding, and Shed. Vehicles: 2003 F-250 Powerstroke with gooseneck hitch (270k miles) Guns: HiPoint mJK45, H&R m949 .22cal with holster, Ithaca m72 saddle gun .22, Browning m69 12ga, Marlin m80 .22 SLLR Bolt Action, Marlin m60SS .22LR, Daisy m25 BB gun, cap guns, Furniture: 3 piece dark cherry full bedroom set, 3 piece adjustable king bedroom set, dining table with 6 chairs, full bed, 4 drawer dresser, bookshelves, end tables, recliner chairs, nightstands, entertainment center, Appliances: GE Washer and dryer, 2 chest freezers, power air fryers, Household: Beer Steins, assortment of books, Disney movies, wall clock, kitchen accessories, Stoneware: Hamilton Jones #4 Greensboro PA, Hamilton #4, #4 jars, McCoy ovenproof plates, tea pitcher, Glassware: Almond Flair Japan Dishes, Atlas canning jars, Ball canning jars, soda pop bottles, corningware, Antiques: Magic chef gas range, Victrola record player, wicker bottom chair, antique croquet, tin cans, two guitars, assortment of games and toys, chest of drawers, insulators, cabbage cutter, National Washboard CO., mop bucket, French fry cutter, Oneida silverware, white sewing machines, Tools: Craftsman 6inch bench grinder, WEN single speed all saw, Craftsman 4hp 25gal air compressor, Craftsman ratchet set, Black and Decker circular saw.
CARS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Boho-Glam Patio Redo Includes a DIY Chandelier, Succulent Wall, and More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s nothing like warm days in April and May to drum up excitement for patio season. If you’re looking to make improvements to your outdoor spaces, there’s no better time than these mid-spring, pre-summer days so you’ll have plenty of opportunities for relaxation en plein air all season long.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Gray Builder-Grade Bathroom Gets a Luxe-Looking Overhaul for $5,300

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For Megan Anderson and her husband, Tim, it meant they finally needed to do something about their basement bathroom. “The bathroom rarely got used the first three years we lived in the house, but since we added a home office in the basement, it now gets used almost daily,” Megan explains. Their kids’ playroom is also nearby, and guests use the bathroom when they stay overnight.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This $450 Laundry Room Redo Includes 6 Seriously Impressive DIYs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes a whole room or whole house look so good it’s tough to give the individual DIY projects within them the attention they deserve. This colorful Colorodo home, for example, is filled with DIYs, such as painted door jambs, yellow feather lamps, and artwork made from magazine pages. And this bedroom redo features handwoven lampshades, an IKEA headboard hack, and DIY closet doors. The spaces are beautiful as a whole and even more impressive when you zoom in on the handmade details.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Wave bookshelf is a decorative and functional piece of furniture for books of all sizes

For someone who has a lot (and I mean a lot) of books, displaying them isn’t really a priority. What’s more important for me is actually finding a space for them. But occasionally, you’d want to show off some of them for your visitors or for a video call. So you’d want something like a display bookshelf and of course, that shelf in itself would have to be something decorative as well as functional. This design seems to fit the bill and adds a few design tweaks that would make it more appealing.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

Give Your Bathroom a New Look with Family Handyman Approved Aura Bath & Spa Paint

A new coat of paint is an easy and affordable way to update a bathroom. And because most bathrooms aren’t that big, the time commitment and materials needed are minuscule. Over the past few years, I noticed all the big paint manufactures came out with kitchen and bath or bathroom specific paints. The Benjamin Moore Aura Bath & Spa Paint intrigued me the most because of its low luster finish, a traditional no-no in a bathroom setting. So I decided to give it a try.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

Small Deck Furniture Ideas That Maximize Every Inch of Space

The summer months are made for outdoor entertaining, and seating for guests is essential. But don't fret if you have a small deck. There are simple furniture layouts, styles, and materials that can help maximize your deck space. How you arrange your small deck furniture can make or break the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
AOL Corp

20 home renovations that will hurt your property's value

Your home isn't just a source of pride or a place where you can relax after a long day — it's also an investment in your family's future. And while it's natural to want to make improvements to increase your home's resale value, some renovations will actually cost you money in the long run. Just because you see something as an improvement doesn't mean a potential buyer will feel the same way. Find out which renovations are ones to avoid.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Designer Brings an Unexpected Pop of Green to a Relaxed, Beachy Family Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes a bold pop of color is what it takes to transform a vanilla kitchen from drab to fab. Artist-turned-interior designer Nicole Cohen found this out firsthand in one of her recent projects, a New Jersey cook space with a fairly disjointed floor plan. The front door of her client’s 1920s Colonial basically opens up to the kitchen, and in its current state, the room was falling flat, especially for a vibrant young family in a home just a block away from the beach. “When we first saw the original kitchen, it was too small, in bad condition, uninspiring, and lacked color,” says Cohen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

An Unexpected (and Super-Smart) Way to Use a Tension Rod in Your Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Most organized drawers owe their tidiness to one thing: drawer organizers, those humble and easy-to-overlook (but completely revolutionary) inserts that transform tangled messes into neat sections of accessible necessities.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy