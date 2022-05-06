ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bonaventure, NY

OSU Reportedly Showing Interest in St. Bonaventure Guard Dominick Welch

By Kyle Boone
pistolsfiringblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can add another guard to the wish list for OSU hoops this offseason. St. Bonaventure combo guard Dominick Welch is the latest name to receive interest from Oklahoma State, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Welch is also receiving interest from Texas Tech, Pitt, Kansas, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Maryland, SMU...

pistolsfiringblog.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska prep basketball “Player of the Year” to walk on for Cornhuskers

A Nebraska high school point guard is forgoing several Division I scholarship offers and will walk-on for the Cornhuskers instead. Ashland-Greenwood Point Guard Cale Jacobsen chose the Huskers over Holy Cross and North Dakota scholarship offers. This season, the all-state guard led Ashland-Greenwood to a state title and set a state record by scoring 43 points in the state semifinals. Jacobsen will be joining a talented group of transfers and recruits for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Former Alabama forward Juwan Gary and former North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel will be joining Nebraska this year on the transfer front. While Ramel Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence, and Blaise Keita have signed their letters of intent for the upcoming season. Jacobsen averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He was also named the Nebraska Basketball Coaches Association 2021-22 Player of the Year. Committed!! GBR 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pbwdLaUpoW — Cale Jacobsen (@calejacobsen_) May 7, 2022   Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.
WJTV 12

NCAA Tournament hopes in peril for defending champ Bulldogs

Defending national champion Mississippi State, which has made it to the last three College World Series as one of the final eight teams standing, will be hard-pressed to even make an NCAA regional this year after losing three straight at home to Florida over the weekend. Mississippi State (25-23, 9-15 SEC) has lost five in […]
Saint Bonaventure, NY
numberfire.com

Max Strus (hamstring) questionable in Tuesday's Game 5 for Miami

Miami Heat guard Max Strus is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Once again, the Heat have loaded up the injury report. For Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, seven players carry questionable tags into Wednesday's contest. One of them is Strus, who is dealing with a right hamstring strain. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll suit up.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Expectations for Rutgers men’s lacrosse ahead of the NCAA Tournament

There is a lot of optimism – and expectations – for Rutgers men’s lacrosse heading into this weekend’s opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Rutgers is 13-3 on the season. They advanced to the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament where they lost to Maryland. On Sunday, they will host Harvard at Yurcak Field in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Last season, Rutgers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to North Carolina in overtime. Big Ten lacrosse analyst Mark Dixon thinks the Scarlet Knights are a good, balanced team. Dixon said “This is a very sound Rutgers...
Erie Times News

On Campus: Fairview basketball standouts pick colleges

James Sitter and Logan Frazao helped the Fairview boys basketball team win 25 games and a District 10 championship this past winter. The two also played key roles in Fairview winning the Region 5 title and reaching the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals, which tied a program record for the longest playoff run.

