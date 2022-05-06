ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Martinez fires Inter to top of Serie A with comeback win over Empoli

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGmHY_0fVRpBPQ00
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Empoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 6, 2022 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

May 6 (Reuters) - Two goals from Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez helped Inter Milan secure a nervy 4-2 home win over Empoli on Friday as Simone Inzaghi's side kept their Serie A title hopes alive and provisionally went top of the table.

The victory put defending champions Inter one point ahead of AC Milan, who can regain top spot with a win at ninth-placed Verona on Sunday in their bid to secure a first Scudetto since 2011. Empoli remain 14th on 37 points.

Inter struggled considerably in the first half against an Empoli side who have won just once in their last 20 games in all competitions and soon found themselves 2-0 down.

The visitors shocked Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic in the fifth minute when striker Andrea Pinamonti latched on to a brilliant low cross from Szymon Zurkowski to score his 13th goal of the season.

The 22-year-old, who recently netted against AC Milan, Roma and twice against Napoli, did not celebrate scoring on Friday as he is on loan from Inter.

Empoli scored again five minutes later through Szymon Zurkowski but the goal was disallowed by VAR due to an offside but they doubled their lead in the 28th minute.

Defender Riccardo Fiamozzi sent a long ball into the box and Kristjan Asllani rifled it past Handanovic, who rushed out to stop him, while Milan Skriniar failed to clear the ball off the line.

But Inzaghi's side levelled just before break when Martinez found the right corner for his 18th league goal of the campaign, with the goal waking Inter up as they started to create more opportunities before halftime.

The Argentina international bagged his second of the evening in the 64th minute when he fired a rebound past the keeper to put the hosts ahead for the first time, before Alexis Sanchez sealed all three points in injury time.

While Inter must wait to discover their fate in the title race, they will have a chance to win a trophy on Wednesday when they face Juventus in the Coppa Italia final.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Everton move out of drop zone with gritty win at Leicester

LEICESTER, England, May 8 (Reuters) - Everton climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Leicester City after defenders Vitalii Mykolenko and Mason Holgate scored at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Frank Lampard's side moved up two spots to 16th on 35 points,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Sanchez
Person
Simone Inzaghi
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Looks for Positives in Premier League Title Race

Before the weekend, Liverpool were just one point back of Manchester City in the Premier League title race and had a one goal advantage in goal differential, the first tiebreak should the two sides end the season level on points. After the weekend, with Liverpool drawing Spurs and City obliterating...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Leeds slip into relegation zone after defeat at Arsenal

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Leeds United suffered a huge setback in their battle for Premier League survival as a 2-1 loss at Arsenal on Sunday plunged them into the relegation zone and the hosts took another step towards securing a top-four finish. An early quickfire double from former Leeds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Marsch wants Leeds to believe like Gandhi, fight like Ali

May 10 (Reuters) - Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch will dip into his collection of inspirational quotes from the likes of Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali in a bid to motivate his players for their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The American, who took charge of Leeds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie A#Argentine#Ac Milan#Verona#Roma#Var
US News and World Report

8 Rounds in Expanded Champions League First Stage From 2024

VIENNA (AP) — A scaled-back first phase to the expanded Champions League in 2024 was approved by UEFA on Tuesday to quell a backlash around Europe. The reformatted group stage has been reduced from 10 rounds to eight, and backup places for teams based on historical performance have been replaced with a qualification method that rewards the most successful nations more recently in European football.
UEFA
BBC

Klopp on keeping positive, Guardiola's comments and facing Gerrard

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League match against Aston Villa on Tuesday. His message on the title race was clear, saying: "Why should we stop believing?" Klopp says he will try to make his players see things from his perspective after dropping points at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer rumours: Coutinho, Watkins, Mane, Rudiger, Tielemans, Osimhen

Newcastle United have made contact with Philippe Coutinho in a bid to thwart Aston Villa's attempts to sign the 29-year-old Brazil attacking midfielder on a permanent deal from Barcelona. (Goal) West Ham are lining up a summer move for Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins, 26, with the Midlands...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Birthday boy Tonali scores 2 as Milan beats Verona to go top

MILAN (AP) — Sandro Tonali celebrated his 22nd birthday by scoring two goals that took AC Milan a step closer to its first Serie A title in 11 years. Milan won 3-1 at Hellas Verona on Sunday thanks mainly to a goal in each half from Tonali after Davide Faraoni had given the home side the lead. Rafael Leão set up both goals for Tonali.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Leicester 1-2 Everton: Instant Reaction | Determined

If you thought this would be a slow and dour affair considering Leicester City just played on Thursday and were probably down after being eliminated from the Europa Conference League and Everton would play a cagey defensive game, you could not have been more wrong. Once again the Foxes started...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

‘The people want Liverpool to win more than Manchester City,’ says Guardiola

Manchester City will be without Rúben Dias, Kyle Walker and John Stones as they seek to retain the title in the final three matches of the season. Pep Guardiola confirmed the defenders’ long‑term absences after the 5-0 rout of Newcastle on Sunday, with the City manager also claiming “people want Liverpool to win more than us” – the title rivals are now three points behind the champions with an inferior goal difference of four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Stuttgart draws in Munich to extend fight for survival

BERLIN (AP) — Saša Kalajdžić earned relegation-threatened Stuttgart a 2-2 draw at league champion Bayern Munich on Sunday to ensure three teams will be fighting for survival in the Bundesliga's final round. Kalajdžić’s 52nd-minute equalizer was enough to move Stuttgart three points behind Hertha Berlin —...
SOCCER
Reuters

Reuters

429K+
Followers
326K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy