High waters reported in Rainelle

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) – High waters have already been reported in Rainelle due to current inclement weather.

According to Greenbrier County Dispatch, High waters have been reported in the area of the Summit Bank on James River and Kanawha Turnpike. High waters have also been seen in other parts of Rainelle, but no other dangerous areas have been confirmed yet.

Our Stormtracker meteorologist are calling for more rounds of heavy rain through Saturday morning which may cause further issues with high water and flooding. Drivers are advised to stay away from water on the roadways and drive safely.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.