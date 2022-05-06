Senator Gary Peters Talks High Water Level Effects with Sault Ste. Marie Residents

Senator Gary Peters was in Sault Ste. Marie Friday morning talking to those who have been impacted by high waters levels over the years.

While there, he visited a popular park where high water levels have taken a toll on the shoreline. The city mayor, city manager and other officials welcomed Senator Peters to Sherman Park where he highlighted projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Including a low-interest loan program that local governments can apply for to help with erosion problems.

“It shows that every dollar you invest in infrastructure to withstand storms ends up saving tax payers about six dollars,” said Senator Peters. “So this is a great investment. It’s a great opportunity for Sault Ste. Marie and communities across the U.P. to make investments in infrastructure a little and end up saving tax payer money.”

The $500 million Storm Act will fund the lakeshore projects.