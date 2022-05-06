Bird flu detected in Western Washington

Bird Flu Human Infection FILE - Turkeys stand in a barn on turkey farm near Manson, Iowa on Aug. 10, 2015. A Colorado prison inmate has tested positive for bird flu in the first confirmed case of a human being infected with the disease that has resulted in the death of millions of chickens and turkeys. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday, April 28, 2022, that the man who tested positive had been in a pre-release program and was helping removing chickens from an infected farm. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (Charlie Neibergall)

The avian influenza, otherwise known as bird flu, has been detected in a backyard flock in Pacific County, according to the Washington Department of Agriculture.

According to a news release, the flock owner reported the sick birds and their higher-than-average mortality rate.

On May 4, samples were taken to test for the presence of H5N1 avian influenza virus in the flock.

The tests were completed on May 5, with the first detection of the virus in the state in 2022.

Currently, there is no detection of the bird flu in commercial poultry in the state.

Washington state officials quarantined the location, and the birds on the property will be euthanized to prevent the spread of the disease.

According to Scott McDougall, director of the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency, there is no immediate public health concern.

Bird flu does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat.

Commercial poultry farms and backyard flock owners should continue to monitor their birds, and any deaths or illnesses should be reported to the WSDA Avian Health Program at 800-606-3056.

More information can be found at agr.wa.gov/birdflu.

