ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Isaiah Lee, Dave Chappelle’s Attacker, Is Hit With Four Misdemeanor Charges

BET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBET.com previously reported about the attack that occurred on comedian Dave Chappelle by Isaiah Lee, 23, and the city of Los Angeles has filed charges on the culprit. In the 0:41 second clip posted...

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Dave Chappelle may face civil suit after being attacked on stage

While the man accused of charging at Dave Chappelle during a live performance Tuesday night appears to have escaped felony charges, Chappelle may be facing civil liabilities over his attacker’s injuries, a legal analyst said Thursday. Chappelle was finishing up his Netflix is a Joke show at the Hollywood Bowl when 23-year-old Isaiah Lee allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
XXL Mag

Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx Among Crew Who Sent the Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle to the Hospital – Report

Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx reportedly came to the aid of Dave Chappelle to beat up a man that attacked the comedian during a show last night. On Tuesday night (May 3), Dave Chappelle headlined the Netlflix Is a Joke comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Toward the end of the Chappelle's Show creator's set, a man charged the stage and tackled the comedian.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HipHopDX.com

Young Money Rapper Mellow Rackz Robbed & Pistol-Whipped After Date

Los Angeles, CA – Young Money artist and Kodak Black’s former fiancée Mellow Rackz was allegedly robbed and pistol-whipped in Los Angeles following a date on Tuesday night (April 26). According to SayCheeseTV, the burgeoning rapper and her security were ambushed at gun point and robbed for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Mocks Dave Chappelle's Attacker After Sharing His Battered Photo

By now, you've probably already heard about 23-year-old Isaiah Lee who ran on stage during Dave Chappelle's show and attempted to attack the comedian with a knife. Chappelle was defended and Lee was photographed as he was handcuffed to a gurney as EMTs wheeled him to a transporting vehicle. It was evident that Lee was savagely taken down backstage because he was pictured with visible bruises, cuts, and an arm that looked as if it was out of place.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Feuer
Person
Isaiah Lee
Person
Dave Chappelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Bet Com
The Independent

Dave Chappelle reveals the man who attacked him on stage told him his motives afterwards

At a secret comedy show in Los Angeles last night (5 May), Dave Chappelle shared more details about his experience of being attacked on stage earlier this week.Chappelle, 48, was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night (3 May) as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival when a man rushed on to the stage and attacked him, carrying a replica handgun fitted with an ejecting knife blade.Immediately after the altercation, the attacker – since identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee – was detained by security and removed from the scene. Watch footage of the attack here.Chappelle yesterday...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Mike Hagerty dies: Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Somebody Somewhere character actor was 67

Bridget Everett announced the death of her Somebody Somewhere co-star on Instagram. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote of the actor, who played her father on her HBO comedy. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, (and) her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed." While Hagerty is recognizable from numerous TV shows and movies, he is perhaps best known for appearing on five episodes of Friends as building superintendant Mr. Treeger. He also starred on The George Carlin Show and recurred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGintley, and had guest-starring roles on Seinfeld, Shameless, The Goldbergs, ER, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Medium, Monk, Entourage, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Grace Under Fire, Martin, The Wonder Years, Cheers and many more shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

Chris Rock Cracks Will Smith Joke After Dave Chappelle Is Attacked On Stage

Over a month after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the stage at the Oscars, you’d think that security would be tighter at live events and shows. Yet somehow there have continued to be incidents that see celebrities shocked in front of a live audience. The most recent attack on a live stage came during a stand-up set by comedian Dave Chappelle, and strangely enough Chris Rock was on hand to support his friend by cracking a Will Smith joke immediately after.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Dave Chappelle Attacker Pleads Not Guilty, Is Ordered To Stay 100 Yards Away From Comedian – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl while carrying a replica gun that contained a switchblade pleaded not guilty today to four misdemeanor counts. Isaiah Lee, 23, who was initially booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, remains jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail. If he manages to post bail and is released, he was ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from Chappelle and the Hollywood Bowl. He is due back in court May 20. Lee appeared in court in downtown Los Angeles with...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy