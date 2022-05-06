ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry Morphew Speaks Out After Charges Were Dropped in Wife Suzanne's Death: 'Want Her to Be Found'

By KC Baker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that murder charges in connection to his missing wife, Suzanne Morphew, have been dropped, Barry Morphew and his daughters are speaking out for the first time, demanding that authorities do their best to find her. "We've been silent for a long time and we've decided that we finally...

Comments / 7

Brenda Hapner
4d ago

I still think he’s responsible for Susan’s death and disappearance. He could’ve planted the mysterious DNA to throw detectives off his trail! 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

Reply(4)
7
#Murder#Violent Crime#Abc News#Good Morning America
Public Safety
