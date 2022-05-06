Jesuit High School announces new principal

Beaverton's Jesuit High School named its next principal, Khalid Maxie, on April 28. He will assume the role on July 1.

Jesuit High School named Khalid Maxie as its next principal in an announcement on April 28.

Maxie, vice principal of academics and student life, has worked in administrative roles at the school in Beaverton for 10 years. He will assume the new role on July 1.

"I'm just excited and humbled at the opportunity — I hope that shines through — (I'm) ready to work hard," he said in an interview.

Before his current role, Maxie worked as dean of students and security and as Jesuit's summer session director.

Now, Maxie is a member of the school's board of trustees' committees on finance and diversity, equity and inclusion. He's also been involved in the school's accreditation and evaluation process, and he co-led a community-wide input and evaluation process for its mascot Charlie the Crusader in 2020.

Maxie said his deep connection and love for Jesuit is evident, and even in his family, pride for the school is strong.

"I want Jesuit High School to thrive. I want to make sure we are sending young men and women out into the world that have a conscience, that care about their fellow person, their fellow man or woman," Maxie said. "And I think that requires people bonding together and understanding you have to love each other."

Maxie also said he hopes students from all over the area can see themselves being comfortable at the school, regardless of their background, and he can help the school be seen as more accessible.

Maxie grew up with parents who weren't around, he said. Both parents struggled with drug addiction and were in and out of prison while he was young. He was raised by his grandmother and a stepparent, and eventually, Maxie said, he found refuge in sports.

This got Maxie to the University of San Diego for a bachelor's degree, then a master's degree and a certificate in education. After working in other states, Maxie came to Beaverton in 2012.

Maxie will continue in his current role until July 1, when he will officially take over as principal.

"This is an exciting inflection point in Jesuit's history as we move our institution forward and chart its bright future," Jesuit's president, Thomas Arndorfer, said in a press release.

Maxie said leading initiatives at the school and working with other staff has prepared him for the new position.

"And just leading our students on a day-to-day I believe is a lot more important," he said, "and being a positive role model for them."

