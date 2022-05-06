Cecil Dance Theatre presents 'The Princess and the Magical Unicorn' May 7 at Milburn Stone Theater

NORTH EAST — This Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Cecil Dance Theatre cast members will perform their production of "The Princess and the Magical Unicorn" at Milburn Stone Theater on Cecil College's campus.

"The Princess and the Magical Unicorn" is a ballet choreographed by Cecil Dance's own Anya Ivanova-Bojko, the company's senior choreographer who studied ballet as a child in the former Soviet Union.

According to Tina Travers, Cecil Dance's owner, the ballet will feature over 50 cast members of all ages. Cecil Dance's members are all 14 or older, however Travers says that a number of younger dancers will play guest roles.

Due to the pandemic, the company - which normally performs at Milburn Stone - has had to dance in other venues or with socially distanced seating for the past several years. However, Travers said that things are back to normal and that the company is excited to have a full audience again.

"This is our first time back with full seating," Travers said.

Travers noted that the show will be fun for both kids and adults who come to see it.

"I would say it is very entertaining, with elements of drama, humor and cuteness," Travers said.

She also called special attention to the talent of the cast members.

"Most talented cast we’ve ever had," Travers said proudly. "We have several dancers who are already at a professional level."

The performance has already received rave reviews from over 500 students, according to Travers. Earlier in the week, the company performed "The Princess and the Magical Unicorn" in front of an audience of Cecil County Public School students.

"They cheered throughout the entire show," Travers said. "They absolutely loved it."

The show is approximately two and a half hours in length.

Tickets to the show are available for purchase online on Milburn Stone's website and will be available for purchase at the doors. Attendees can also call the box office at 410-287-1037. Tickets range from $12-$20.