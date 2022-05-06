ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee governor bans transgender athletes from competing in collegiate athletics

By Brooke Migdon | May 6, 2022
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LKMTE_0fVRntJ600

Story at a glance

  • Tennessee’s Republican Gov. Bill Lee on Friday signed a bill barring transgender women from competing on college sports teams aligning with their gender identity.
  • The measure requires Tennessee colleges to determine a student-athlete’s gender using the student’s “original” birth certificate.
  • Lee late last month signed into law a measure to add harsher penalties to the state’s existing transgender athlete ban.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) on Friday signed legislation to prevent transgender women from competing on college sports teams consistent with their gender identity, building on a set of existing laws prohibiting state schools through high school from allowing young transgender women and girls to participate in athletics.

Lee on Friday enacted Senate Bill 2153, which, according to a summary of the bill, “prohibits males from participating in public higher education sports that are designated for females.” The measure requires Tennessee colleges to determine a student-athlete’s gender using the student’s “original” birth certificate.

The measure, which was introduced in early February along with its companion bill in the state House, would also prevent any government entity, organization or athletic association from taking “an adverse action” against a school that complies with the law or a student who reports a violation.

If evidence of a violation is found which “deprives a student of an athletic opportunity or causes direct or indirect harm to the student,” then the student affected has a private cause of action for injunctive relief, damages and “any other relief available under law,” according to the law.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Each college in the state will also be required to adopt and enforce a policy ensuring compliance with the new law.

Lee late last month without comment signed into law a measure to add harsher penalties to the state’s existing transgender athlete ban, which was enacted last year. The law requires students beyond the fourth grade to provide legal documentation demonstrating their sex assigned at birth to participate in school sports.

Lee after signing the measure into law last year tweeted that the action was done to “preserve women’s athletics and ensure fair competition.” Despite a pending lawsuit challenging its constitutionality, the law is still in effect, with a trial tentatively set for March of next year, according to The Associated Press.

LGBTQ+ advocates on Friday condemned the governor’s actions against transgender young people in the state, claiming the new set of laws – which now ban virtually all transgender female athletes in Tennessee from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity – isolate them from their peers and negatively impact their mental health and overall well-being.

“This law sends a horrible message that trans and nonbinary youth can be excluded from the many benefits of participating in sports,” Chris Sanders, the executive director of the Tennessee Equality Project, said Friday in a statement issued by the Human Rights Campaign.

“More broadly, it also stains those who are complicit and creates habits of lawmaking that endanger everyone in Tennessee,” he said. “Legislation crafted from animus and ignorance protects no one.”

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Tennessee bill will allow teachers to use students' biological pronouns, not gender identity

A new bill would make it so that teachers do not have to go along with a student’s preferred pronoun if it does not match their biological sex. The bill, known as SB 2777, applies to all employees of public schools and local education agencies, and says that they would not be "civilly liable for using a pronoun that is consistent with the biological sex of the student to whom the teacher or employee is referring, even if the pronoun is not the student's preferred pronoun."
TENNESSEE STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Transgender athletes and a national history of exclusionary practices – commentary

“Stand up for women, even when they’re swimmin’. We support the women!” I’m watching a video of a small group of picketers outside the NCAA Division I women’s swimming championships in Atlanta. The words “Save Women’s Sports” are scrawled across their matching shirts, an organization, they explain to a reporter, that was founded on the […] The post Transgender athletes and a national history of exclusionary practices – commentary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Kentucky’s abortion law is the first in the US to ‘completely and immediately’ eliminate access

After state legislators approved a series of onerous restrictions against abortion providers and patients, Kentucky’s two remaining clinics will be forced to stop performing the procedure, effectively ending abortions in the state.Kentucky’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, mirroring a Mississippi law at the centre of the US Supreme Court case that could upend decades of precedent establishing constitutional protections for abortion care.House Bill 3 will “completely and immediately eliminate abortion access in Kentucky by...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Trans Women#Athletics#Republican#Senate#House
buzzfeednews.com

Students Across The Country Are Going Silent To Protest Against Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The 17-year-old nonbinary student attends a high school in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Republican governor this month signed a law that makes it a felony for parents and doctors to provide transgender youth with gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers. Another new Alabama law prohibits trans kids from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and bans any conversation about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Fox News

Missouri parents outraged over how class assignment portrays Republicans

A Missouri high school is being criticized by parents and a politician for an assignment question given to students in an advanced placement government class. The question appeared on an in-class online assignment at a Holt High School advanced placement government course. It asked students which political party is most likely to believe that the "fatal shootings of unarmed African American men by police officers" is not due to racism, according to Fox 2.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Louisiana legislators advance bill classifying abortion as homicide

May 5 (Reuters) - Louisiana lawmakers have advanced a bill that would abolish abortion in the state, grant constitutional rights to "all unborn children from the moment of fertilization" and classify abortion as a homicide crime. The move on Wednesday came two days after a leaked draft ruling showed the...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

559K+
Followers
68K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy