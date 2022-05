Pennsylvania has a new plan to offer high-speed internet to residents from $0 to $30 a month through the Affordable Connectivity Program. The Pennsylvania Broadband Investment Incentive Program, worth $35 million dollars rolled out to expand broadband in rural areas in 2018. In 2021 the administration released the Underserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program to further cement aid to those who lacked quick and reliable internet. With $35 million invested in internet infrastructure, private providers started bidding on services areas of Pennsylvania at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) upcoming Connect America Fund II (CAFII) Auction.

