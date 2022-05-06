ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Massachusetts man charged for attempting to meet minor

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkBew_0fVRmvBB00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A Massachusetts man has been charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex in New York. On Thursday, United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman said, Martin Connearney, 32, of Lenox is accused of traveling across state lines attempting to engage in a sexual act with a child.

Albany Co. Sheriff expanding first responder mental health support

According to a criminal complaint, between April 6 and May 4, 2022, Connearney exchanged text messages with an individual in which he had expressed his interest in sexual contact with a child. Connearney discussed plans with this person and agreed to travel from Massachusetts to meet at a prearranged location in New York.

Police said on May 5, Connearney drove from Lenox to New York, where he was encountered by law enforcement officials and was arrested. Connearney appeared before an Albany Court Judge and was ordered detained after he waived his right to a detention hearing.

The charge filed against Connearney carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Additionally, Connerney could face a lifetime term of supervised release.

Albany man pleads guilty in 2020 State Street murder

This case was investigated by the FBI with the assistance of the Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Lenox, NY
City
Lenox, MA
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
PIX11

Rikers inmate sentenced to 7 years for rape in jail bathroom

RIKERS (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 33-year-old detainee, officials said Monday. The victim had just finished showering on Feb. 8, 2021 when Diamond Blount, a 33-year-old transgender woman, approached from behind, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Blount pushed the victim down and […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Violent Crime#Albany Co#Albany Court
WMUR.com

Mother of 21-month-old girl who died of fentanyl overdose pleads guilty

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A mother charged with the death of her 21-month-old daughter in Londonderry has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide. Shawna Cote, 30, pleaded guilty to three charges and now faces up to 20 years in prison. In November 2020, her daughter, Adeline, overdosed at the RMZ Truck Stop in Londonderry after ingesting fentanyl.
LONDONDERRY, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Human smugglers caught in Northern New York

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Authorities arrested seven people over a failed human smuggling attempt. According to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, suspicious activity was reported to the agency on April 29 regarding a boat containing multiple subjects traveling from Canada near Cornwall, Ontario into the U.S. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Police Department responded and found […]
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy